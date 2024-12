• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Dry Infusion Tech

• Super Potent



White Gelato x Black Orchid offers a harmonious fusion of creamy sweetness from White Gelato and the rich and floral essence of Black Orchid. The flavor profile entices with its creamy and sweet notes layered with hints of exotic floral undertones. The uplifting and euphoric effects of White Gelato are complemented by the relaxing and calming properties of Black Orchid. This strain's terpene profile, including limonene, myrcene, and linalool, contributes to its delightful citrusy, sweet, and floral aromas.

read more