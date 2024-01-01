• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Dry Infusion Tech

• Super Potent



Grape Zlushi cannabis flower dry infused with Grape Zlushi live resin. This exquisite blend offers a rich flavor profile bursting with sweet grape and berry notes, complemented by subtle hints of tropical fruits and citrus. The infusion enhances the already potent effects, delivering a euphoric and uplifting high that gradually melts into deep relaxation, making it perfect for both social gatherings and personal downtime. The terpene profile is dominated by myrcene, known for its relaxing properties, limonene for its uplifting citrus scent, and caryophyllene, which adds a spicy, peppery kick.



