• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Includes 5 Glass Tips

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



CherryZ is characterized by its sweet and fruity notes, reminiscent of ripe cherries and tropical fruits. It offers a pleasant and enjoyable taste experience that is often described as a burst of juicy sweetness. It is known to induce a calming and euphoric state, promoting feelings of happiness and tranquility. This strain is often appreciated for its potential to alleviate stress and tension. The terpene profile of CherryZ may include terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, contributing to its fruity and aromatic qualities. Overall, CherryZ is a delightful strain that offers a sweet and flavorful experience, balanced effects, and a vibrant terpene profile.

