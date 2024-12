• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Lemonade delights the senses with its refreshing flavor and uplifting effects. True to its name, this strain offers a vibrant and tangy lemon-like taste that invigorates the palate. The effects of Lemonade are typically characterized by a burst of energy and creativity. It is known to provide an uplifting and euphoric high, promoting a sense of happiness and sociability. Lemonade is often favored by those seeking an energizing and mood-enhancing cannabis experience, making it a suitable choice for daytime use or social activities. With its zesty flavor and invigorating effects, Lemonade offers a delightful option for those looking to brighten their day and enjoy a spirited cannabis experience.

