• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Orange Cookie Dough is a delightful variety that combines the best of both worlds: the sweet citrusy flavors of oranges and the creamy, doughy essence of freshly baked cookies. This strain tantalizes the taste buds with its unique flavor profile, offering a harmonious blend of tangy orange notes and a hint of sweetness reminiscent of cookie dough. Beyond its delectable flavor, Orange Cookie Dough provides a balanced and uplifting high. It is known to induce a sense of euphoria and relaxation while keeping the mind clear and focused. This strain is often sought after by individuals looking for a pleasant and enjoyable cannabis experience that combines flavorful indulgence with a gentle and uplifting effect. Whether you're seeking creative inspiration or simply want to unwind, Orange Cookie Dough is sure to leave a lasting impression with its enticing flavors and satisfying effects.

