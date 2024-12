• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Orange Mintz is known for its refreshing flavor and invigorating effects. It offers a unique combination of citrusy and minty flavors, creating a zesty and cool taste experience. The strain's effects are typically characterized by an uplifting and energizing high, often promoting a boost in mood and creativity. Orange Mintz is known to induce a sense of euphoria and mental clarity, making it suitable for daytime use or social gatherings. It is favored by cannabis enthusiasts seeking an invigorating and stimulating experience. With its distinct flavor profile and revitalizing effects, Orange Mintz offers a delightful option for those looking to enhance their mood and focus.

read more