OZK - Infused Rolling Paper Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

• Strain Specific
• Flavor + Potency Boost
• Easy Roll / Slow Burn

Wonderbrett's OZK strain is known for its intense aroma and taste, OZK offers a complex fusion of earthy pine, citrus zest, and subtle hints of fuel, creating a captivating flavor experience. The effects of OZK are typically characterized by a powerful and uplifting high that combines euphoria with a sense of relaxation. It's known to inspire creativity and promote a positive mindset while still allowing for mental clarity. Wonderbrett takes pride in cultivating OZK with utmost care and precision, resulting in dense, resinous buds that exemplify the strain's potency and visual appeal. OZK is often sought after by cannabis enthusiasts looking for a premium strain that delivers an exceptional flavor profile and a satisfying cannabis experience.

About this strain

OZK, aka OZ Kush is a weed strain and a cross of OG Kush and the Original Z. It's one of the most important modern crosses in cannabis, OZK brings together '90s SoCal OG Kush with modern NorCal Z. It's the starting point for Zoap and a great many strains. We like how the OG adds density, potency, and fuel to the Z—which can be spongy on its own.

About this brand

Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
