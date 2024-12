• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• XL Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



This flavor profile combines the refreshing and minty taste of Kush Mintz with the zesty and citrusy notes of Lemonade, creating a delightful and invigorating taste experience. The effects of this combination are likely to be well-rounded, providing a relaxed and calming sensation while offering a potential boost in mood and energy. Terpenes such as limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene contribute to the citrusy, herbal, and spicy aromas. Overall, Kush Mintz x Lemonade delivers a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with a fusion of refreshing mint, tangy lemon, balanced effects, and a diverse terpene profile.





