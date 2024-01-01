Lemon Banana Sherbet - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
THC —CBD —

About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

Indulge in the delightful fusion of flavors and effects with Lift Tickets’ 5-pack Lemon Banana Sherbet pre-rolls, meticulously infused with Lemon Banana Sherbet Live Resin. Cultivated by No Till Kings using Live Soil techniques, these pre-rolls promise a vibrant, uplifting high that enhances mood and sparks creativity. Enjoy the sweet, tangy taste of ripe lemons and creamy bananas, a delectable flavor profile enriched by a terpene blend featuring limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. Perfect for any time of the day, these pre-rolls offer a smooth, flavorful smoke that elevates your experience with every puff.

About this brand

Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
