• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Indulge in the delightful fusion of flavors and effects with Lift Tickets’ 5-pack Lemon Banana Sherbet pre-rolls, meticulously infused with Lemon Banana Sherbet Live Resin. Cultivated by No Till Kings using Live Soil techniques, these pre-rolls promise a vibrant, uplifting high that enhances mood and sparks creativity. Enjoy the sweet, tangy taste of ripe lemons and creamy bananas, a delectable flavor profile enriched by a terpene blend featuring limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. Perfect for any time of the day, these pre-rolls offer a smooth, flavorful smoke that elevates your experience with every puff.



Show more