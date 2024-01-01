• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



Infusing Lemon Headz cannabis flower with Lemon Headz Live Resin results in an intensified representation of the strain's unique qualities. The inherent citrusy and tangy flavors of Lemon Headz are enhanced by the Live Resin infusion, creating a more potent and flavorful taste profile. Lemon Headz is known for its uplifting effects, offering a burst of energy and creativity, and the Live Resin infusion may heighten these aspects, potentially leading to an increased sense of euphoria and mental stimulation. The terpene profile, which may include limonene, myrcene, and pinene, contributes to the strain's refreshing and zesty aroma. This infusion offers an elevated and concentrated experience of Lemon Headz's distinct attributes, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a vibrant and invigorating cannabis experience.





