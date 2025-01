Boutique Indoor Flower / Dry Infusion Tech / Super Potent



Infusing London Jealousy cannabis flower with London Jealousy Live Resin results in an intensified representation of the strain's unique qualities. The inherent flavors of London Jealousy, characterized by sweet and floral notes, are amplified by the Live Resin infusion, creating a more potent and flavorful taste profile. London Jealousy is known for its balanced effects, offering relaxation and mental clarity, and the Live Resin infusion may enhance these aspects, potentially leading to a heightened sense of euphoria and calmness. The terpene profile, which may include myrcene, limonene, and linalool, contributes to the strain's captivating aroma of citrus and floral undertones. This infusion offers an elevated and concentrated experience of London Jealousy's distinct attributes.



read more