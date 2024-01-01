• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Nameless Genetics Mega Black Cherry flower infused with Mega Black Cherry live resin. This exceptional blend offers a rich flavor profile of sweet black cherry, complemented by subtle earthy and floral undertones. The infusion with Mega Black Cherry live resin amplifies the experience, delivering potent effects that begin with a euphoric and uplifting cerebral high, followed by deep relaxation and stress relief. Dominant terpenes such as myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene contribute to its robust aroma, calming effects, and slightly spicy finish. Perfect for any occasion, these prerolls provide a flavorful and well-rounded cannabis experience.

