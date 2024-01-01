Mega Black Cherry - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
THC —CBD —

About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

Nameless Genetics Mega Black Cherry flower infused with Mega Black Cherry live resin. This exceptional blend offers a rich flavor profile of sweet black cherry, complemented by subtle earthy and floral undertones. The infusion with Mega Black Cherry live resin amplifies the experience, delivering potent effects that begin with a euphoric and uplifting cerebral high, followed by deep relaxation and stress relief. Dominant terpenes such as myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene contribute to its robust aroma, calming effects, and slightly spicy finish. Perfect for any occasion, these prerolls provide a flavorful and well-rounded cannabis experience.

About this brand

Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
