• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Here at Lift Tickets we are focused on developing unique high end products and methodologies that specifically focus on elevating the format, taste, effect, and overall performance of cannabis. We take good weed and make it better️! Lift Tickets features performance driven products that are precisely designed with attention to detail. Everything we create is meant to elevate even the best cannabis to new levels. Utilizing strictly sourced indoor ingredients, Lift Tickets focuses on delivering the highest quality pre roll, vape & rolling paper experience available.



A cross between Mega Lime and Zkittlez, this Indica-dominant dazzles with its complex flavor profile. It combines bold gassy notes with sweet, tangy fruitiness, delivering a sensory explosion that lingers on the palate. Known for its dense, resin-coated buds, this strain is visually striking and highly aromatic. The effects lean toward a deeply relaxing body high complemented by a subtle cerebral lift, making it an ideal choice for unwinding while staying lightly engaged. Perfect for flavor enthusiasts and those seeking balanced relief.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Tangy, Fruit

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Cerebral, Euphoric

Lineage: Mega Lime x Zkittlez

