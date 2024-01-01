• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Nameless Genetics Mega Wellness OG flower infused with Mega Wellness OG live resin. These prerolls offer a robust flavor profile that combines earthy pine and citrus notes with a hint of floral sweetness. The infusion amplifies the potent effects, providing an invigorating yet calming high that promotes relaxation and mental clarity. The dominant terpenes include myrcene, known for its sedative properties, limonene, which contributes to the uplifting citrus aroma, and caryophyllene, adding a spicy, peppery finish. Ideal for unwinding after a long day or enhancing a leisurely afternoon, these prerolls deliver a premium cannabis experience.

