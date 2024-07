• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Nameless Genetics Mega Wellness OG flower expertly infused with Sour Runtz live resin. This unique combination offers a flavor profile that's a tantalizing blend of earthy pine, sour citrus, and sweet candy undertones. The infusion with Sour Runtz live resin enhances the experience, providing a balanced effect that starts with a euphoric, uplifting cerebral high followed by a soothing, full-body relaxation. Dominant terpenes such as myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene contribute to the rich aroma, calming effects, and slight spiciness. Perfect for any occasion, these prerolls deliver a potent, flavorful, and well-rounded cannabis experience.





