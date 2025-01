• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Includes 5 Glass Tips

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Mendo Purps x Zkittlez Live Resin Infused Rolling Papers, where craftsmanship meets flavor perfection. These rolling papers are designed for true connoisseurs, infused with the irresistible essence of Mendo Purps x Zkittlez Live Resin. With each draw, relish the fusion of rich Mendo Purps' grape and berry notes, intertwined seamlessly with the vibrant fruitiness of Zkittlez. These papers bring a serene effect to your smoke, offering a balanced and calming experience. Enriched with terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, they also elevate the aroma, introducing hints of citrus, spice, and earthiness to your smoking experience.



