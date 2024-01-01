• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



5-pack of half-gram cannabis prerolls, featuring Mimosa flower infused with Neon Sunshine Live Resin. Each preroll blends citrusy and tropical notes, evoking the essence of freshly squeezed oranges with a touch of sunshine, providing a refreshing and invigorating experience. The effects encapsulate the uplifting nature of Mimosa enhanced by the heightened potency of Neon Sunshine Live Resin, delivering a euphoric and energizing high ideal for boosting mood and promoting creativity. The terpene profile features limonene for mood elevation and beta-caryophyllene for potential anti-inflammatory properties, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis encounter with each precisely rolled preroll.

