• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Orange Gelato flower infused with Orange Tree Live Resin, a fusion of tantalizing flavors and invigorating effects. Delight your senses with a flavor profile that intertwines sweet and citrusy notes, creating a harmonious blend reminiscent of fresh oranges and creamy gelato. These prerolls encapsulate the essence of Orange Gelato's uplifting effects, heightened by the amplified potency of Orange Tree Live Resin, delivering a euphoric and rejuvenating high ideal for boosting creativity and promoting relaxation. The terpene profile showcases the presence of limonene for mood elevation and myrcene, offering potential sedative effects, providing a comprehensive and captivating cannabis experience with every expertly rolled preroll.

