• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



This unique combination takes the already delectable Orange Gelato Z strain and elevates it to new heights. The result is an experience that tantalizes the senses with an explosion of sweet, citrusy flavors and a creamy, dessert-like richness that's nothing short of exceptional. But it's not just about taste; the infusion of live resin amplifies the effects, offering an intense and blissful high that gently melts away stress and tension. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or simply looking for an extraordinary experience, Our Orange Gelato Z Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls are your ticket to a world of unparalleled indulgence.



