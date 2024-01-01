Pink Gummiez - Infused Rolling Paper Multipack (5) - Sativa

by Lift Tickets
THC —CBD —

About this product

• Strain Specific
• Flavor + Potency Boost
• Includes 5 Glass Tips
• Easy Roll / Slow Burn

Elevate your smoking experience with our 5 pack of Pink Gummiez Live Resin Infused Rolling Papers, each pack including 5 premium glass tips. These papers are infused with the essence of Pink Gummiez, a strain renowned for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, blending notes of juicy berries, bubblegum, and a touch of earthiness. The live resin infusion enhances every puff, delivering the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for a rich, flavorful, and potent experience. Paired with the smooth draw provided by the glass tips, these rolling papers ensure a luxurious and satisfying smoke session every time.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Shop products
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
