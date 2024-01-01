• Strain Specific • Flavor + Potency Boost • Includes 5 Glass Tips • Easy Roll / Slow Burn
Elevate your smoking experience with our 5 pack of Pink Gummiez Live Resin Infused Rolling Papers, each pack including 5 premium glass tips. These papers are infused with the essence of Pink Gummiez, a strain renowned for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, blending notes of juicy berries, bubblegum, and a touch of earthiness. The live resin infusion enhances every puff, delivering the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for a rich, flavorful, and potent experience. Paired with the smooth draw provided by the glass tips, these rolling papers ensure a luxurious and satisfying smoke session every time.
