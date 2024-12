• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Pink Z infused with London Jealousy creates an intriguing blend of flavors, effects, and terpenes. This fusion combines the sweet and berry-like notes of Pink Z with the complex and sophisticated essence of London Jealousy. The flavor profile is a harmonious mixture of fruity sweetness and a subtle touch of floral undertones. Pink Z is known for inducing a relaxed and euphoric state, potentially contributing to stress relief and mood enhancement. London Jealousy's characteristics may complement these effects, possibly adding to the sense of relaxation while maintaining mental clarity.

