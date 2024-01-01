• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Includes 5 Glass Tips

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Indulge in the tropical allure of Rainbow Guava with our 5 pack of Live Resin Infused Rolling Papers, featuring 5 glass tips for a premium smoking experience. These rolling papers are infused with Rainbow Guava live resin, showcasing a vibrant terpene profile rich in limonene, pinene, and caryophyllene. The flavor is a delightful blend of sweet guava, ripe berries, and a hint of citrus, creating a smooth and exotic taste with every puff. Expect uplifting and euphoric effects that inspire creativity and elevate your mood, perfect for daytime enjoyment or social gatherings. The included glass tips enhance the experience, offering a smooth, clean draw that lets you savor the full spectrum of flavors and effects from Rainbow Guava.



