• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Rainbow Zlushi infused with Rainbow Zlushi Live Resin, presents a cannabis experience that encapsulates the essence of this unique strain. Expect an even more concentrated burst of its tropical and citrusy notes, creating a vibrant and delightful taste profile. The effects are elevated, offering heightened euphoria and potential relaxation, making it a choice suitable for various preferences. Rainbow Zlushi infused with Rainbow Zlushi Live Resin retains its characteristic terpenes, contributing to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic benefits.

