• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



SFV OG and Animal Mintz are two impressive Indica-dominant hybrid strains that cater to different preferences. SFV OG, a cross of OG Kush, delivers a sweet citrus and earthy aroma with immediate euphoric effects and deep relaxation, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. In contrast, Animal Mintz, a blend of Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies, offers a minty-sweet flavor with a smooth, earthy finish. Its high THC content provides a potent euphoric lift followed by a comforting body high, ideal for socializing or relaxing in the evening. Both strains are excellent for alleviating stress and enhancing mood, making them great choices for various occasions.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Mint

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sociable, Euphoric

Lineage:



SFV OG: cross of OG Kush

Animal Mintz: cross of Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies



read more