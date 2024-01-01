• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Here at Lift Tickets we are focused on developing unique high end products and methodologies that specifically focus on elevating the format, taste, effect, and overall performance of cannabis. We take good weed and make it better️! Lift Tickets features performance driven products that are precisely designed with attention to detail. Everything we create is meant to elevate even the best cannabis to new levels. Utilizing strictly sourced indoor ingredients, Lift Tickets focuses on delivering the highest quality pre roll, vape & rolling paper experience available.



Smacks is a balanced hybrid created by crossing Scooby Snacks with MAC, bred by Doghouse. Its effects are known for inducing relaxation, happiness, and euphoria. Smacks offers a flavor profile featuring spicy garlic, floral notes, and a musky sweetness reminiscent of Skittles candy. The dominant terpene, caryophyllene, contributes to its intense spicy aroma. Its dense, frosty buds and complex aroma make Smacks a standout strain.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Spicy, Garlic, Floral

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Happy, Relaxed

Lineage: Scooby Snacks x MAC



