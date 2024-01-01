• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Dry Infusion Tech

• Super Potent



Sour Runtz, an indica-dominant hybrid from Runtz and Sour Diesel, offers a potent and flavorful experience. Its slow-building high brings a euphoric lift that banishes negativity, followed by a deep, heavy body relaxation. This strain features a sweet honey-citrus flavor with hints of tropical fruits and spicy berries, while its aroma combines sour berry candy with earthy, floral, and tropical notes.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Tropical

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Tingly

Lineage: Runtz x Sour Diesel



