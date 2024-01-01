Sour Runtz - Brilliance Infused Flower 3.5g - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Dry Infusion Tech
• Super Potent

Sour Runtz, an indica-dominant hybrid from Runtz and Sour Diesel, offers a potent and flavorful experience. Its slow-building high brings a euphoric lift that banishes negativity, followed by a deep, heavy body relaxation. This strain features a sweet honey-citrus flavor with hints of tropical fruits and spicy berries, while its aroma combines sour berry candy with earthy, floral, and tropical notes.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Tropical
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Tingly
Lineage: Runtz x Sour Diesel

About this strain

Sour Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, creative, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
