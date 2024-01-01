• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



White Widow flower infused with Durban Poison Live Resin, a collaboration with No Till Kings and their live soil cultivation. Immerse yourself in a flavor profile that combines earthy and sweet notes, reminiscent of fresh pine complemented by subtle hints of spice, offering a balanced and invigorating essence. These prerolls combine the uplifting effects of White Widow with the heightened potency of Durban Poison Live Resin, delivering a euphoric and energizing experience perfect for enhancing creativity and focus. The terpene profile showcases myrcene for potential calming effects and pinene for alertness, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each precisely rolled preroll.



