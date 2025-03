• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



White Zlushi flower infused with OG Kush Live Resin—a pinnacle of cannabis sophistication in every preroll. Indulge in a flavor profile marrying earthy and herbal tones, evoking the essence of fresh pine complemented by subtle hints of citrus, offering a refreshing and invigorating experience. These prerolls encapsulate the White Zlushi's uplifting effects with the heightened potency of OG Kush Live Resin, delivering a euphoric and deeply relaxing high ideal for enhancing mood and promoting tranquility. The terpene profile showcases myrcene for potential calming effects and pinene for alertness, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each precisely crafted preroll.



