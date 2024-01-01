• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Includes 5 Glass Tips

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Experience the vibrant essence of Ztarburzt with our 5 pack of Live Resin Infused Rolling Papers, complete with 5 glass tips for an elevated smoking experience. These rolling papers are infused with Ztarburzt live resin, capturing the strain’s zesty terpene profile dominated by limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene. Each puff delivers a burst of citrus and tropical fruit flavors with a subtle herbal undertone. The effects are uplifting and euphoric, making them perfect for sparking creativity or enhancing social moments. The included glass tips ensure a smooth, refined draw, allowing you to fully enjoy the rich flavors and potent effects of Ztarburzt.

