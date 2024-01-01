Ztarburzt - Infused Rolling Paper Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
THC —CBD —

About this product

• Strain Specific
• Flavor + Potency Boost
• Includes 5 Glass Tips
• Easy Roll / Slow Burn

Experience the vibrant essence of Ztarburzt with our 5 pack of Live Resin Infused Rolling Papers, complete with 5 glass tips for an elevated smoking experience. These rolling papers are infused with Ztarburzt live resin, capturing the strain’s zesty terpene profile dominated by limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene. Each puff delivers a burst of citrus and tropical fruit flavors with a subtle herbal undertone. The effects are uplifting and euphoric, making them perfect for sparking creativity or enhancing social moments. The included glass tips ensure a smooth, refined draw, allowing you to fully enjoy the rich flavors and potent effects of Ztarburzt.

About this brand

Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
