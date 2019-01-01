 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Lifted Cannabis

Washington's Premiere Cannabis Cultivators

Flower Room #1
Wedding Cake 🎂
Lifted Diamonds 💎
Golden Lemons Diamond Sauce 🍋
About Lifted Cannabis

☁️ Lifting Your Senses To New Heights ☁️ Grown With Care • Pheno Selected • Bred In-house Pesticide Free* • Hand-Watered • Glass Jar Cured *Organic pesticides only when necessary Lifted Cannabis Company is an Indoor Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in the heart of Tacoma, WA. We specialize in top-shelf flower and oil concentrates. Our focus is growing medicinal grade cannabis in a recreational market. Our goal is to provide a natural and uplifting experience for our consumers. Stay Lifted.

Flower

Pre-rolls

Solvent

Available in

United States, Washington