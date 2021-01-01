About this product

Simply Gorgeous and very feminine, quite durable, our pretty FannyPack, will enhance your fanny and carry your vapes, Cannabis and other items while on the go! The image we are showcasing is Pandora's Fjord. She is one of our favorites, matches our hemp rolling papers a watercolor reproduction of a glorious mermaid with fish and seahorses, art by Linda Biggs and FannyPack by Rickshaw Bagworks. Main compartment with dual zipper sliders



Main compartment measures 9" x 5" x 3"



Interior stash plocket



Interior d-ring for keyring/carabiner attachment



Outside zipper pocket on front panel



Rugged YKK zippers



Foam padded back panel



Webbing grab strap



Rugged plastic waist buckle



2-inch wide waist strap, adjustable up to 42 inches



Made from scratch in San Francisco