Logo for the brand Cannabis QueenRX

Cannabis QueenRX

FannyPack for Festivals

Product rating:
About this product

Simply Gorgeous and very feminine, quite durable, our pretty FannyPack, will enhance your fanny and carry your vapes, Cannabis and other items while on the go! The image we are showcasing is Pandora's Fjord. She is one of our favorites, matches our hemp rolling papers a watercolor reproduction of a glorious mermaid with fish and seahorses, art by Linda Biggs and FannyPack by Rickshaw Bagworks. Main compartment with dual zipper sliders

Main compartment measures 9" x 5" x 3"

Interior stash plocket

Interior d-ring for keyring/carabiner attachment

Outside zipper pocket on front panel

Rugged YKK zippers

Foam padded back panel

Webbing grab strap

Rugged plastic waist buckle

2-inch wide waist strap, adjustable up to 42 inches

Made from scratch in San Francisco
