About this product
Made from natural 24K edible gold, these rolling papers are 100% safe to use and have a hemp blend base to preserve all the natural flavors with every hit. Each sheet is inspected and verified to have the finest quality. Treat yourself with a truly luxurious experience.
- Pack of 2 sheets, regular 1 ¼ size
- Handcrafted from genuine 24K edible gold
- Hemp blend base for a smooth and even burn
- Food-grade: Flavorless, odorless, and nontoxic
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
