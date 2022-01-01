About this product
The Linx Apollo 90 Degree Male Water Pipe Adaptor can easily fit any fits any 14mm and 18mm downstem. This accessory lets you use your favorite glass piece on the Linx Apollo.
FEATURES:
- Fits Any 14mm and 18mm Downstems
- Made From Medical Grade Stainless Steel
- Silicone Protective Connection Layer
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
1.3 in (height) x 0.5 in (width)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Apollo
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
