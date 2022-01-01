About this product
The Linx Apollo Ace Atomizer innovative all quartz chamber gives you one of the cleanest and most purest vapor experience in the market. No exposed coil means you can clean it easily without hassle, making it the perfect atomizer replacement for your Linx Apollo.
FEATURES:
-Six second heat up time
-Inlaid Quartz Atomizer
-No Exposed coil for easy cleaning.
-Heavy metals tested.
DIMENSION:
11.5mm (diameter) x 7mm (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Apollo
FEATURES:
-Six second heat up time
-Inlaid Quartz Atomizer
-No Exposed coil for easy cleaning.
-Heavy metals tested.
DIMENSION:
11.5mm (diameter) x 7mm (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Apollo
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.