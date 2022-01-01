About this product
The Linx Apollo is our most advanced and versatile device for the concentrates gourmets. Get ready to blast off with the purest vapor on-the-go or on any glassware.
Dual use: Attach the glass bubbler and use as a standalone extract vaporizer, or plug in your own glassware to make it a portable electric dab rig. No torch needed.
Fits any glasswares with 14mm or 18mm downstem, male or female.
-Desktop and Portable Mode
-Four preset temperatures.
-2600mAH battery
-Airflow regulation
-Metal casing
-Carrying case
Dual use: Attach the glass bubbler and use as a standalone extract vaporizer, or plug in your own glassware to make it a portable electric dab rig. No torch needed.
Fits any glasswares with 14mm or 18mm downstem, male or female.
-Desktop and Portable Mode
-Four preset temperatures.
-2600mAH battery
-Airflow regulation
-Metal casing
-Carrying case
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.