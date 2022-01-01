About this product
Experience a clean and portable form of vaping, with the Linx Apollo Water Pipe Bubbler. This Glass Bubbler was created to produce large clouds without the need of a big rig while maximizing the flavor of your extracts with every draw.
FEATURES:
-All Glass Body
-Two Bottom Perculators
DIMENSION:
48 mm (diameter) x 132 mm (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Apollo
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
