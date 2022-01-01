About this product
The Linx Ares Ceramic Rod Atomizer is the perfect replacement for your Linx Ares. It provides direct heat so no loading is ever required. Coil-less Heating Element means no messes and easy clean up. The Linx Ares Ceramic Rod is the perfect replacement atomizer for your Linx Ares.
FEATURES:
- Ceramic Tip
- Coil-Less Heating Element
- Medical Grade Stainless Steel Components
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
12.5 mm (Diameter) x 1.5 in (Length)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Ares
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
