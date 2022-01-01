About this product
The Linx Ace Quartz Atomizer for the Linx Blaze allows for a superior lifespan and no-fuss cleaning. This coil-less atomizer all quartz atomizer is perfect for extending the lifespan of your vape while still giving you that perfect flavor.
FEATURES:
- 510 Connection
- All Quartz Atomzier
- Easy Cleaning
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
18mm (diameter) x 1.5 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Blaze
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
