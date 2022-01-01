About this product
The Linx Dio Atomizer utilizes a quartz chamber, Two dual quartz rods wrapped in titanium coils allows the Linx Blaze Dio atomizer to produce massive clouds while delivering incredible flavor. This extract atomizer is the perfect addition for cloud chasers.
FEATURES:
- 510 Connection
- All Quartz Chamber
- Two Quartz Rods Wrapped in Titanium
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
18mm (diameter) x 1.5 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Blaze
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
