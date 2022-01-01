About this product
The Eden Charging Dock is the fastest and most secure way to charge your Linx Eden in under 4 hours. The Linx Eden Charging Dock is compatible with any USB-C charging cord.
FEATURES:
- Easy To Use
- 4-Hours Charge Time
- Compatible With USB-C
DIMENSION:
2 in (diameter) x 1.5 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Eden
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
