About this product
The Eden male water pipe adapter fits any 14mm and 18mm downstem. Made from Medical Grade Stainless Steel this accessory was made to last. Turn your dry herb vaporizer into the ultimate bong accessory with the Linx Eden Male Water Pipe Adapter. Super simply to use just attach the adapter to your Eden vaporizer, connect the adaptor to the downstem and vila! You’ll get instant cleaner and larger cloud with every hit.
FEATURES:
- Fits 14mm and 18mm Downstems
- Made of Medical Grade Stainless Steel
- Easy Cleaning
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
0.5 in (diameter) x 1 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Eden
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
