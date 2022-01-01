About this product
The Linx Ember Extract Atomizer is the first in the market to introduce a revolutionary Top Air Flow design to maximize in vapor production. You’ll never experience the same performance from any other atomizer in the market compared to Linx Ember Atomizer. Load your extract and watch it vaporize through the window, then enjoy!
FEATURES:
- Quartz Rod Wrapped In Titanium
- 510 Connection
- Top Airflow
- Glass Window
DIMENSION:
0.5 mm (diameter) x 47mm (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Ember and Linx Hermes 3
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
