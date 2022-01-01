About this product
One of the smallest and sleekest vape pens for sale on the market, the Ember is simple to use, easy to clean, big tasty clouds, and perfect for on the go.
-Recessed coil atomizer with vapor window.
-Top air flow to prevent spills and clogging.
-Compact and discreet.
-Three temperatures.
-Medical grade stainless steel casing.
-Sesh mode with 12 secs of continuous heating.
-Recessed coil atomizer with vapor window.
-Top air flow to prevent spills and clogging.
-Compact and discreet.
-Three temperatures.
-Medical grade stainless steel casing.
-Sesh mode with 12 secs of continuous heating.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.