About this product
The Linx Hypnos Battery is the perfect replacement lithium-ion vaporizer battery for the Linx Hypnos Zero. This 510 battery also fits most 510 cartridges and offers 4 Preset Temperatures in a 650 mAH battery.
FEATURES:
- 510 Threaded Battery
- 4 Preset Temperatures
- 2-Hour Charging Time
- Medical Grade Stainless Steel Shell
- 650mAH Battery
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
0.5 in (diameter) x 2.75 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Hypnos
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
