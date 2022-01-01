About this product
The Linx Hypnos Dio Atomizer uses an all quartz chamber, Two Quartz Rods wrapped in Titanium for massive clouds while delivering incredible flavor. This quartz rod vape atomizer is the perfect replacement for cloud chasers.
FEATURES:
- Quartz Chamber
- Two Quartz Rods Wrapped In Titanium
- 510 Threading
- Medical Grade Stainless Steel Shell
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
14 mm (diameter) x 26 mm (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Hypnos
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
