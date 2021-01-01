About this product

The Hypnos Zero is the premier portable extract vaporizer. It’s the world’s first 4 temperature vaporizer. The vapor path is constructed with a glass mouthpiece, ceramic chamber and ceramic plate atomizer. That means there are no plastics or fibers between you and your product, providing you with the most pure, toxin free flavor possible.



ZERO TOXINS

Zero fibers, plastics or paints, the Hypnos Zero utilizes its ceramic plate and chamber along with the glass mouthpiece to deliver toxin free vapor.



PURE FLAVOR

The powerful ceramic plate heats up instantly and evenly across the surface, offering unparalleled pure flavor.



MINIMAL RECLAIM

The uniquely designed heating plate effectively vaporizes, leaving little to zero waste.



ULTRA DISCREET

Measuring in at 10.7cm (with mouthpiece attached), the Hypnos Zero packs tremendous power in a small body.