About this product

The Linx Blaze extract pen boasts both an industry first in-laid heating full quartz atomizer and an extra large recessed ceramic plate atomizer for superior life span, unrivaled vapor production and incredible flavor. The Linx Blaze Budder cup control the dosage of your extracts with ease while keeping your Blaze Zero atomizer in pristine condition. Whether you are into control-dosing/micro-dosing, prefer the convenience to pre-load, or just want to make cleaning easier, the Linx Glass Budder Cups is a can't miss accessory for the Linx Blaze extract vaporizer.



LARGER ATOMIZERS

Get larger clouds and increased flavor all while using less of your material.



UPGRADED AIRFLOW HOLES

Draw with satisfaction with this upgraded design that minimizes leaks and clogging.



FOUR TEMPS

Control the temperature, toggle between 4 heat temps and enjoy vaping your way.



ZERO TOXINS

No plastics, fibers or paints! The vapor path is clean and completely free of toxins.



COST EFFICIENT

Our atomizers average a life span of triple that of the competition and conserve your material.



FEATURES

One coil-less quartz atomizer

One ceramic plate atomizer

Four temperature settings

Glass mouthpiece

Magnetic cap

Medical grade stainless steel shell

510 threaded battery

Modular design

Complete with carrying case and tool



INCLUDES

1 900mAH Rechargeable Battery

1 Quartz Atomizer

1 Ceramic Atomizer

1 Magnetic Mouthpiece Cap

1 Glass Mouthpiece

1 Tool

1 USB Charger

1 Carrying Case