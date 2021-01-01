Linx Vapor
About this product
The Linx Blaze extract pen boasts both an industry first in-laid heating full quartz atomizer and an extra large recessed ceramic plate atomizer for superior life span, unrivaled vapor production and incredible flavor. The Linx Blaze Budder cup control the dosage of your extracts with ease while keeping your Blaze Zero atomizer in pristine condition. Whether you are into control-dosing/micro-dosing, prefer the convenience to pre-load, or just want to make cleaning easier, the Linx Glass Budder Cups is a can't miss accessory for the Linx Blaze extract vaporizer.
LARGER ATOMIZERS
Get larger clouds and increased flavor all while using less of your material.
UPGRADED AIRFLOW HOLES
Draw with satisfaction with this upgraded design that minimizes leaks and clogging.
FOUR TEMPS
Control the temperature, toggle between 4 heat temps and enjoy vaping your way.
ZERO TOXINS
No plastics, fibers or paints! The vapor path is clean and completely free of toxins.
COST EFFICIENT
Our atomizers average a life span of triple that of the competition and conserve your material.
FEATURES
One coil-less quartz atomizer
One ceramic plate atomizer
Four temperature settings
Glass mouthpiece
Magnetic cap
Medical grade stainless steel shell
510 threaded battery
Modular design
Complete with carrying case and tool
INCLUDES
1 900mAH Rechargeable Battery
1 Quartz Atomizer
1 Ceramic Atomizer
1 Magnetic Mouthpiece Cap
1 Glass Mouthpiece
1 Tool
1 USB Charger
1 Carrying Case
