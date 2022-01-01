About this product
The Linx Stainless Steel Dab Tool is the perfect accessory for your extract needs. Easily handle your extract with care and precision. Easy to clean and durable enough to last you years, this small stainless steel dab tool is a must-have for any dab enthusiast.
FEATURES:
-Medical Grade Stainless Steel Body
-Extended handle with a Scooper
-Rust Proof
DIMENSION:
3½ inches long
COMPATIBLE WITH:
All Extract Devices
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
