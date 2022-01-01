About this product
The Linx Hermes 3 0.5ML Atomizer utilizes a revolutionary ceramic heating technology, and is engineered to vape all oil types of any viscosity while delivering colossal clouds loaded with flavor. The perfect size for the perfect sesh!
FEATURES:
- Gravity Inlets
- 0.5 ML Atomzier
- Works With All Viscosities
- Ceramic Heating Technology
- 510 Threading
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
0.4 in (diameter) x 1.5 in (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Linx Hermes 3
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
