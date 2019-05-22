Loading…
Logo for the brand Lit Labs

Lit Labs

Peach Terpsolate 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Peach Cobbler effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!